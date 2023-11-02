California [US], November 2 (ANI): English singer Joss Stone and her partner Cody DaLuz tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in Nashville, People reported.

Stone made the disclosure during an interview to promote the musical 'The Time Traveller's Wife,' for which she wrote the music and lyrics.

Stone remembered how a bridal bouquet thrown at the end of the first act of the musical recently landed near her, signalling that she should walk down the aisle.

"I'll tell you something, magically, really, truly," said Stone. "You know when she throws the flowers at the end? They came to me and I almost reached out for them to catch the flowers. This is when she gets married and they do the whole thing and that's the end of the first act."

She continued, "They sort of fell down here and there was an empty seat, just the only empty seat in the whole place, and no one went to pick them up and I was like, 'Well they were for me!' So, I picked them up and I went, 'Way!' And everyone was like, 'Yeah!' Anyway, I went home to Nashville and we got married last Thursday."

"I thought it was a good omen," Stone added. "It's got to be a good sign."

"Wow, that's proper magic", a shocked Buckhurst responded. "Congratulations!"

Later on Wednesday, Stone and the American musician attended the opening night of her new musical at the Apollo Theatre in London, where two rings could be seen on Stone's left hand while posing for photos on the red carpet.

Violet, who turns three in January, and Shackleton, who was born in October 2022, are the couple's children.

Speaking to PEOPLE a month after the birth of her baby boy, Ernest Shackleton, the "Super Duper Love" singer revealed the instant attachment her daughter had made with her little brother.

"It's really great because Violet is so in love with him," she said.

"She wants to kiss him all the time. She was screaming with excitement to meet him. I mean, she wanted to see the baby more than she wanted to see me." (ANI)

