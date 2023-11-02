Euphoria season 3 will be out in 2025. On Thursday, HBO boss Casey Bloys shared the update at a press event, Variety reported. The Sam Levinson series' title was shown in a sizzle reel that said "Coming in 2025" alongside The Last of Us Season 2, The White Lotus Season 3 and the It prequel series Welcome to Derry. Not much else has been revealed about the upcoming third season of Euphoria, except for Levinson teasing in August that he views the next batch of episodes as a "film noir." Euphoria Season 3; Barbie Ferreira Confirms Her Exit from Zendaya’s HBO Show.

Euphoria stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Angus Cloud, Barbie Ferreira and Dominic Fike as troubled high schoolers caught up in a world of drugs, love and crime. Eric Dane, Storm Reid, Colman Domingo, Javon Walton, Austin Abrams and Nika King also star.

In August 2022, Ferreira announced she was leaving Euphoria and will not return for the third season. In July of this year, Cloud died at age 25. Production on Euphoria Season 3 has not yet begun.