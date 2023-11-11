New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Saturday mourned the demise of Telugu actor Chandra Mohan.

On social media handle X, Nadda wrote, "Saddened by the demise of popular Telugu actor Shri Chandra Mohan Garu. His versatile and charismatic performances throughout his career show his sheer passion for his work. He will be remembered for his significant contributions to the film industry, which have left an indelible impact on the hearts of cinema lovers. My heartfelt condolences to his family members and followers. Om Shanti."

Also Read | Game Changer: Ram Charan-Kiara Advani's First Single 'Jaragandi' Release Date Postponed Due to This Reason, Read Official Statement.

https://twitter.com/JPNadda/status/1723316098215608791

The veteran actor passed away after a cardiac arrest at Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital today.

Also Read | The Killer Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Michael Fassbender, Arliss Howard's Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

Succumbing to a cardiac arrest, the 82-year-old actor breathed his last on Saturday morning around 9.57 am at Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital, as per information shared by Apollo PRO Jagan.

The final farewell and last rites are scheduled to take place in Hyderabad on November 13 Monday.

Mallampalli Chandrasekhar Rao popularly known as Chandra Mohan known for his work in Telugu films. Born on May 23, 1943, in Pamidimukkala village in the Krishna region of Andhra Pradesh, He entered the Telugu film industry in 1966 with the release of 'Rangula Ratnam,' for which he won the Nandi award for best actor from the state government.

He had acted in a number of films, including 'Shankarabharanam', 'Seethaamalakshmi', 'Padaharella Vayasu', 'Siri Siri Muvva', and 'Chandamama Raave'.

He has won two Nandi Awards and one Filmfare Award South. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)