Los Angeles [US], January 15 (ANI): Actor Julie Bowen is set to appear in the Center Theatre Group's world premiere of playwright Larissa FastHorse's "Fake It Until You Make It."

The production, directed by Michael John Garces and running January 9-March 9 at the Mark Taper Forum in downtown Los Angeles, also includes Noah Bean (David Mamet's "Romance"), Eric Stanton Betts ("Holiday Down Under"), Tonantzin Carmelo (NBC's "La Brea"), Brandon Delsid (Amazon Prime's "This is Me ... Now") and Dakota Ray Hebert (Marvel's "Echo"). "Fake It Until You Make It" is a co-production with Arena Stage, Washington D.C, as per Variety.

Also Read | 'MitronPolitan' Trailer: TVF's New Series Chronicles Rajat's Journey From Small Town to Big City Chasing Dreams in the Metro (Watch Video).

The comedy "follows a group of people working in the non-profit sector. "Meet Wynona, the Native American proprietor of N.O.B.U.S.H., and River, her white counterpart at Indigenous Nations Soaring," reads a press release about the production.

"Their escalating rivalry ensnares colleagues and bystanders, leading to the unraveling of secrets that highlight the absurdities of ambition and authenticity. Amidst the laughter, genuine connections form, emphasizing the value of unexpected paths to success. 'Fake It Until You Make It' takes an absurd look at what defines who we are, and the lengths some people will go through to change it."

Also Read | 'Deva': Shahid Kapoor Unveils Behind-the-Scenes Video of 'Bhasad Macha' Song on IG Handle - WATCH.

Amy Brenneman will replace Bowen when the play transfers to the Kreeger Theater at Arena Stage, Washington D.C., from April 3 to May 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)