Los Angeles [US], September 4 (ANI): Singer Justin Bieber on Thursday suprised his fans by announcing his album 'Swag II'.

As per Variety, the album is the follow-up to "Swag," his surprise-released first album in four years, in July.

Also Read | Giorgio Armani Dies: Sonam Kapoor Shares Throwback Picture With Legendary Italian Designer As She Mourns His Passing (View Post).

The new album follows the same surprise announcement and quick-drop model as its predecessor, via an Instagram post (although the first one was preceded by billboards in Iceland, Atlanta and Los Angeles depicting an image of Bieber accompanied by the title).

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOL0rhTjI9n/?hl=en

Also Read | 'Can You Get Any Louder': Priyanka Chopra Expresses Her Chagrin With Nick Jonas As Her Husband Sings During Her Self-Care Session (Watch Video).

Bieber is expected to release the album "midnight tonight" (presumably 12 a.m. ET/ 9 p.m. PT).

Bieber handled production on "Swag" alongside Carter Lang, Dylan Wiggins, Daniel Caesar, mk.gee, Daniel Chetrit, Knox Fortune and more.

Musically, "Swag" represented a dramatic change of direction for the singer that reflects the challenges he's faced in recent years, which saw his behavior sometimes erratic as he rejected many of the trappings of stardom and embrace life with his wife Hailey and their young son, as well as his faith, as per Variety. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)