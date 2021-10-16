New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Renowned Padma Shri awardee singer Kailash Kher applauded India's fast-paced vaccination programme against COVID-19 on Saturday while speaking about his new song 'Teeke se bacha hai desh', which he has sung to promote the vaccination drive across the country.

The audio-visual number was launched today by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Health and Family Welfare Minister Shri Mansukh Mandaviya.

Speaking to ANI about the vaccination song, Kher noted that any mass movement can only be successful after receiving participation and support from the citizens. He said, "I want to say that all the missions or movements that achieve success, never do so without people's participation. And it is only through this participation that India has been able to achieve such high success in the vaccination drive."

"Today the number of vaccinated population in the nation is reaching 100 crores, hence this is a historical example of how India has conquered corona and that too amid all the misinformation and rumours. This has only been possible by the participation of the people," continued the singer, adding, "But still, there are misconceptions amid people, like some individuals still haven't taken the second dose and some not even the first. Intellect lies in taking the vaccine and saving yourself and others."

Kher had pointed out that music is not only a source of entertainment but also has the qualities of inspiring others. He said that India is a great nation with the world recognising its potential and achievements but there are certain misgivings that need to be addressed. He said that moral support and awareness can be generated through inspirational songs and expressed confidence that the song will go a long way in overcoming the myths and boost the vaccine's acceptability.

On the occasion of the vaccination song's launch, Hardeep Singh Puri appreciated Kher and said that the singers can capture the people's imagination, and this song will go in a long way in dispelling the myths and creating awareness about the vaccination.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister had also shared the song on his Twitter handle, and along with it wrote, "A song that slays vaccine hesitancy! Teeke se bacha hai desh teeke se. Teeke se bachega desh teeke se. Joined my colleagues Dr @mansukhmandviya Ji and Sh @Rameswar_Teli Ji to release India's Vaccination Anthem #BharatKaTikakaran sung by Sh @Kailashkhe Ji. #SabkaSaathSabkaPrayas"

During the vaccination song's launch event, which was in a hybrid mode, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli, Secretary PNG Tarun Kapoor, senior officers of the Ministry and Oil and Gas PSUs, were also present. The song has been produced by the Oil and Gas PSUs. (ANI)

