Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 (ANI): Actor Kajal Aggarwal, who has cemented her space in Indian showbiz with high-profile movies across the southern and Hindi film industry, has been roped in for 'Uma', a slice-of-life film set to be directed by Tathagata Singha.

The film is a feel-good drama, set in an aristocratic household with a wedding backdrop where the entire family assembles. The film unfolds through the multifaceted characters in the house with the arrival of a stranger Uma.

The upcoming movie has filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh on board as creative producer. 'Uma', produced by Avishek Ghosh (AVMA MEDIA) and Mantraraj Paliwal (MIRAJ GROUP) is slated to be shot in a start-to-finish schedule in the second half of 2021, keeping all the COVID-19 protocols in consideration.

The other cast members are going to be revealed soon. Kajal, who started her film career back in 2004 with Bollywood, has over the years emerged as one of the most formidable names in the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries.

Commenting on the upcoming project, Kajal said, "Very happy to be collaborating with AVMA Media, Avishek Ghosh and director Tathagata Singha, on an extremely interesting film titled Uma."

She added, "I look forward to commencing shoot as soon as the situation around us gets better. I'm always keen to give a green signal to scripts that are fun, entertaining yet challenging for me as an actor. I'm excited to share 'Uma' with all of you."

Kajal was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar series 'Live Telecast'. (ANI)

