Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): On National Youth Day on Thursday, actor Kajol shared a nostalgic video from her younger days along with a quirky caption.

Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared a montage video with throwback pictures from her photoshoots and stills from famous films.

Also Read | Bombay High Court To Hear Actor Anushka Sharma's Plea Challenging Action Initiated by Sales Tax Department Against Her.

She uploaded the video with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's track 'Ladki Badi Anjani Hai" in the background.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnT5hviqKc0/

Also Read | Prince Harry's Memoir 'Spare' Sells 1.43 Million Copies on Day 1, Beats Barack Obama's 'A Promised Land' Record.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "They say- Life gets better with age. Me- Bade Mazaki ho, Bade Mazaki ho!"

Amazed by the beauty of the actor, the fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "No one like her till date!!"

"Madam @kajol can get younger or older with time but Anjali is evergreen and for the eternity. Anjali is emotion," another comment read.

Kajol's husband and actor Ajay Devgn also became nostalgic and shared a string of images from his younger days.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 'Singham' star dropped a video which features throwback images, starting from the early days to the present.

Alongside the clip, Ajay emphasised keeping ideals strong for a solid future."Youth is when you lay the foundation for a solid future for all your beliefs & dreams. You are the ones with stars in your eyes and hope in your heart. Even as you metamorphose, make sure your ideals remain rock solid. #YOLO #NationalYouthDay," he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was recently seen in the family entertainer film 'Salaam Venky' which gathered positive responses from the audience.Helmed by south actor and director Revathy, the film was released on December 9, 2022.

She will also be seen in an upcoming web series 'The Good Wife'. 'The Good Wife' is an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role. The show has seven seasons and it concluded in 2016.

Kajol will be seen playing the role of a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail. Directed by Supan Verma and it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)