Actor Kangana Ranaut is all praises for Ajay Devgn for opening a four-screen multiplex in Ahmedabad. Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana shared a tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. She wrote, "This is the best and most effective way a superstar can utilise his resources and influence, not only it generates employment it also increases our screen count... Number of screens in India= less than 7000. Number of screens in China= more than 70,000. Congratulations sir @ajaydevgn." Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Team Delivers Vicky Kaushal’s ‘How’s the Josh’ Uri Dialogue With Enthusiasm (Watch Video).

Taran's tweet read, "Ajay Devgn's NY cinemas on expansion spree: opens 4-screen multiplex in Ahmedabad...* located at #aamrakunj at #moteraroad in #ahmedabad. * 4 screens. can play #3d movies. #nycinemas will shortly open in #anand, #surat and #rajkot." NY Cinemas is a multiplex chain launched by Ajay a few years ago. Kangana's tweet comes a few months after she said that he will never promote her film. Emergency: Vishak Nair to Play Sanjay Gandhi in Kangana Ranaut’s Film (View Poster).

"Ajay Devgn will never promote my film. He will promote other films but will never promote my film. Akshay Kumar called me, quietly, to tell me 'hush-hush' that you know, I love your Thalaivi, but he will not tweet my trailer," Kangana reportedly said in an interview. Kangana and Ajay have worked together in the 2010 gangster saga Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai. Meanwhile, currently, Ajay is currently busy promoting his film Thank God, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra, while Kangana is busy working on the film Emergency, which is based on the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

