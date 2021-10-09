Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, on Saturday, shared a lengthy heartfelt note on social media, wishing her younger brother Aksht Ranaut on the occasion of his birthday.

The 'Thalaivii' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture from their childhood, in which the siblings could be seen attending puja which their mother used to conduct on their birthdays. A young Kangana stared into the camera, while Aksht sat beside her.

Along with the picture, Kangana poured her heart out in the caption. She wrote, "Dear Aksht ..... From being a baby brother to my biggest strength you have come a long way I am fortunate to have you..... the way you handle things in my life from all my legal battles to now Production house projects .... I can say my little brother is my hero.... Your quiet ambition and gentle demeanour is remarkable.... Never loose your passion, precision and sense of immense responsibility that you display towards work. Sky is the limit .... Go for it .... Happy birthday to you .... I love you very much."

Explaining the picture posted by her, she further continued, "P.S this picture is from Aksht's birthday when we were small, mother did navgreh Pooja for us .... She still does even without us ..."

Aksht's other sister Rangoli Chandel also penned a lovely note for him as she shared his photos with her and Kangana on her IG handle. She wrote, "On your Birthday, I wish that the Almighty blesses you with good luck, happiness, love, good health and success in every walk of your life. You truly deserve it. Wishing you a very happy Birthday our lovely brother we are lucky to have you !!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen in 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', 'Dhaakad', 'Tejas', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'. (ANI)

