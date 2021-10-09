Chris O’Dowd as Roy Trenneman in The IT Crowd (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Chris O’Dowd celebrates his 42nd birthday on October 9. He is best known for his portrayal as a lazy IT technician Roy Trenneman in the British comedy series The IT Crowd. His work-shy, weird and funny character as a technician in the series had won him a lot of fans. All the episodes of the series The IT Crowd are available in Netflix. He bagged Irish Film and Television Award nominations in writing, directing and acting for his Irish sitcom Moone Boy. Chris also won Primetime Emmy Award for his brilliant performances in comedy TV series State of the Union. Richard Ayoade Birthday Special: 10 Strangely Weird but Funny Quotes of the Actor From The IT Crowd.

Apart from series, he appeared in movies like Bridesmaids, This Is 40, The Sapphires, Thor: The Dark World, Calvary, and St. Vincent, etc. Chris received wider recognition and fame for featuring as Miles Daly in the comedy series Get Shorty. He has never disappointed us, specially he slayed his every role whenever he stepped into comedy for any movie or series. From Castlevania to The Witcher, 7 Amazing Shows on Netflix You Need To Binge in Case You Are Down With the Glooms!

On the occasion of Chris O’Dowd's 42nd birthday, let's hear some of his funny quotes and sayings as Roy Trenneman from The IT Crowd:

Oh, Poor Peeps!!

Chris O’Dowd as Roy Trenneman in The IT Crowd (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

What A Stress Machine!!

Chris O’Dowd as Roy Trenneman in The IT Crowd (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Have You Tried??

Chris O’Dowd as Roy Trenneman in The IT Crowd (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

LOL!!

Chris O’Dowd as Roy Trenneman in The IT Crowd (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Direct In Face...Duh!!

Chris O’Dowd as Roy Trenneman in The IT Crowd (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

That's Weird!!

Chris O’Dowd as Roy Trenneman in The IT Crowd (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Seriously!?

Chris O’Dowd as Roy Trenneman in The IT Crowd (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Never!!

Chris O’Dowd as Roy Trenneman in The IT Crowd (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

I Feel Great!!

Chris O’Dowd as Roy Trenneman in The IT Crowd (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Hahaha!!

Chris O’Dowd as Roy Trenneman in The IT Crowd (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

So, these were some of our favourite quotes and sayings by Chris O’Dowd as Roy Trenneman from The IT Crowd. We wish this immensely lovable actor, writer and comedian Many Many Happy Returns of the Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 09, 2021 09:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).