Mumbai, Sep 13 (PTI) Kangana Ranaut's period drama "Emergency" has cast actor Vishak Nair for the role of Sanjay Gandhi, the makers announced Thursday.

Billed as the story of a watershed moment in the political history of India, "Emergency" is written and directed by Ranaut. She also stars as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the upcoming film.

Nair, who has featured predominantly in Malayalam films such as "Aanandam", "Puthan Panam" and "Chunkzz", joins the cast, which also includes Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade and Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman.

"Sanjay is one of the most crucial people in Mrs Gandhi's life. For this, I needed someone who played a man with his innocence intact but who is also shrewd at the same time. He is equally competent and equally passionate. The man needed many shades and can play a whole spectrum of emotions. Sanjay is an extension of his mother," Ranaut said in a statement.

"I looked for a face for more than six months and I decided to launch him as the face. I am glad that after Avneet I am launching a new face in a very big scale film. Vishak is a tremendous actor and has done a slew of Malayalam movies. This is his first Hindi film and I am certain he will do great justice to Sanjay's character," she added.

The Emergency was imposed by Gandhi for a 21-month period from 1975 to 1977, when the fundamental rights of the people were put under strict curbs.

Nair said he is excited to play a "historically significant and enigmatic individual" in his first Hindi movie.

"I am truly grateful for the opportunity to be part of such an incredible film. Working with Kangana ma'am has been an absolute joy and a fantastic learning experience as well. It's been quite something to work with such accomplished artists. I can flex my acting muscles and I have not had the opportunity as an actor to push myself in such a role," he added.

A Manikarnika Films presentation, "Emergency" is produced by Renu Pitti and Ranaut. The screenplay and dialogues are by Ritesh Shah.

