Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI): Members of the Kapoor family and celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Sonali Bendre, Shah Rukh Khan, and others gathered on Tuesday to pay their respects to Rajiv Kapoor, who died of cardiac arrest at the age of 58.

The last rites of Rajiv Kapoor, who died of a heart attack today, were performed at a cremation ground located in Chembur, Mumbai, as his family bid adieu to him with a heavy heart.

Ranbir Kapoor, Aadar Jain, and Armaan Jain were seen as the pallbearer while a devastated Randhir Kapoor was seen leading them and others for the final rites of his deceased brother.

The funeral was attended by several celebrities from the film fraternity like Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan among others, who were seen giving a teary-eyed farewell to Rajiv. Earlier, Ashutosh Gowariker, Chunky Pandey, Anu Malik, Prem Chopra, and other celebrities also arrived at the Kapoor residence to pay their last respects to Rajiv Kapoor.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan also paid her respect to her uncle by sharing a throwback picture wherein her grandfather Raj Kapoor was seen posing for the camera with his three sons Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, and Rajiv Kapoor and captioned the image as, "Broken but strong" followed by a broken heart emoticon.

The 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' actor suffered a heart attack at his residence in Chembur on Tuesday, following which he was rushed to Inlaks Hospital where he was declared dead.

Rajiv Kapoor was set to make a return to the big screen after 28 years with Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Toolsidas Junior'. The film was announced in December 2020 with actor Sanjay Dutt in the lead role. (ANI)

