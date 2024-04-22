Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 (ANI): Filmmaker Karan Johar, known for his unique fashion sense, delighted fans by sharing a dapper selfie on his social media platform.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the director dropped a selfie showcasing his trademark pout.

In the photo, Karan is seated inside a car, sporting a blue oversized jacket and his iconic large sunglasses, leaving fashion enthusiasts impressed and taking notes of his trendy attire.

Earlier this month, Karan shared a cryptic post, igniting speculations about the latest trends in Bollywood and the kinds of movies being made.

Though he didn't make anything clear, it seems he hinted towards box office success, and contemporary Bollywood trends being followed within the industry.

Taking to his Instagram stories, he wrote, "Bada scale chahiye toh wo banaao. Action chali. Action banaao! Love story chali toh love story banaao! Chick flick hit hui toh wahan jaao! Mausam har hafte badalta hai... conviction har hafte marta hai! Box office hai bhaiya, Instagram reel nahi... 30 second ki trending mein reh jaaoge wahin ke wahin!" (If you want a big scale, then create this. Action is working. Make action flicks..If a love story works, then make romantic movie .If a chick flick becomes a hit, then make that... weather changes every week... conviction dies every week..It's the box office, not Instagram reels... you'll stay in the 30-second trend there.)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is all set to come up with a sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles.

The film is slated to premiere on May 31. (ANI)

