Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI): Producers Karan Johar and Guneet Monga are coming up with a new web series titled 'Gyaarah Gyaarah'.

'Gyaarah Gyaarah' is an investigative fantasy drama series starring Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa and Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles. This is the first time that ZEE5, Dharmatic Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment are coming together for an original web series.

Also Read | IIFA 2023: Delhi Court Allows Jacqueline Fernandez To Fly to Abu Dhabi for Award Show.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Csk2zIxs6lg/?hl=en

Directed by Umesh Bist (of Pagglait fame) and co-written by Puja Banerjee and Sunjoy Shekhar, 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' spans across three decades and timelines - 1990, 2001 and 2016 - and blends mysticism, science, and mystery to give you an edge of the seat experience.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi and Celebrity Chef Sarah Todd Delve Into Deep Discussions About 'Ayurvedic Principles of Ancient Indian Cuisine', View Pics of Their Meeting.

Karan, Founder and Managing Director at Dharmatic Entertainment said, "We are extremely excited to collaborate with Sikhya Entertainment and ZEE5 for a unique investigative drama. As a filmmaker, I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire, entertain, and challenge audiences. With this alliance, we have the opportunity to bring together our shared passion for creating innovative content and telling stories that resonate with people from all walks of life. This partnership represents a unique blend of storytellers that have always supported diverse and unconventional stories, and I can't wait to see what we will create together".Guneet Monga Kapoor, Producer and Founder, Sikhya Entertainment said, "Partnering with Karan and Apoorva from Dharmatic Entertainment, alongside ZEE5 has been a delight. 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' is one of our most exciting ventures, and we're so lucky to be foraying into a new space and genre. We're also reuniting with Pagglait Director, Umesh Bist, with whom we fully trust in telling this unforgettable story and leaving the audiences with intrigue and wonder".

Director Umesh Bist also expressed his excitement about the show.

"I am happy to be a part of this team of dedicated storytellers who have an unflinching passion for good cinema. 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' has a lot going for it in terms of the backing of the best producers, a network like ZEE5 to ensure good global reach, a powerful ensemble of young and dynamic actors and passionate writers and a talented crew. We hope to entertain many with this series," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)