Bigg Boss contestant, Karan Kundrra on Thursday, celebrated 14 years of his romantic drama show Kitani Mohabbat Hai.Taking to Twitter, Karan wrote, "Beginnings last forever.. the excitement n nervousness.. the cluelessness of what's happening with you and where it will lead to haha.. Will I make it..? Will they like me..? What if I fail..? Tbh nothing's changed I still feel the same #14yrsofKMH I knew it then.." "And I know it today that you won't let me fail.. so thank you for a glorious 14 Year Run.. the best is yet to come," he added. Tum Mile Dil Khile Song Out! Stebin Ben Feels Fortunate About Rendering His Own Version Of The Timeless Melody (Watch Video).

In 2009 Karan made his acting debut with this romantic drama show alongside actor Kritika Kamra and it became a big hit. He portrayed the role of Arjun Punj, whereas Kritika played Aarohi Sharma in the popular show and their romantic pairing still holds a special place in fans' hearts. Soon after Karan shared the post, fans turned nostalgic and shared some old videos on social media reminiscing Karan and Kritika's romantic moments from the show.

"Congratulations @kkundrra for glorious 14yrs of KMH, u were awasome then and u are awasome today, as you say you have evolved as better person professionally & personally. Hope you achieve more & more in life & stay happy always with ur love. You are the best, #Tejran is special," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "My first show is television watching I am 8th standard I am big big fan KK Congratulations @kkundrra 14 YRS OF KMH." Farzi: Kay Kay Menon Calls His Character ‘Outlandish’ In The Crime-Thriller, Shares Motion Poster (Watch).

The Tweet Which Karan Kundrra Shared:

Beginnings last forever.. the excitement n nervousness.. the cluelessness of what’s happening with you and where it will lead to haha.. Will I make it..? Will they like me..? What if I fail..? Tbh nothing’s changed I still feel the same #14yrsofKMH I knew it then.. — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) January 19, 2023

"Congratulations Karan Thank you for giving us the character Arjun and showing us the journey of the actor Karan KundrraWaiting for the Best to come and wishing you a lot of success ahead Will forever be there as your fan to support you Proud of you," a fan wrote. Post this, Karan was also seen in popular shows like Teri Meri Love Stories, Dil Hi To Hai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and many more.