Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday celebrated her mother, Babita Kapoor's, birthday with an adorable social media post.

The 'Jab We Met' actress shared a special Instagram post featuring her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

Also Read | Nysa Devgan Birthday: Ajay Devgn's Sweet Message for His Daughter Melts Hearts (View Pic).

In the first picture, Kareena's older son, Taimur, is seen making a heartfelt birthday card.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5-Pl5EIeQE/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Also Read | Taylor Swift Teams Up With Post Malone in New 'Fortnight' Music Video - Must See!.

The second photo shows the finished and decorated card. In the third picture, Jeh is seen making his own card.

The fourth image displays Jeh's completed creation. Lastly, the series ends with a nostalgic throwback photo of Kareena with her mother.

Kareena captioned the series of pictures with, "Happy Birthday to our world. My mother".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was recently seen in 'Crew', a story of three women, touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, 'Crew' features Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has grabbed eyeballs.

The film, made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners, was released on March 29.

Kareena also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again,' which stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)