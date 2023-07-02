The upcoming film The Crew, which stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon in the lead has set its release date for March 22, 2024. The film also stars Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh and television star Kapil Sharma. The film has been shot in Mumbai and Abu Dhabi. The Crew Release Date: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon's Film to Arrive in Theatres on March 22, 2024!.

The film follows the story of three women who work and hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, their destinies lead them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations, leading them to get caught in a web of lies. The Crew: Kriti Sanon, Tabu Head to Goa for the Shoot, Kareena Kapoor Reacts! (View Pic).

The film also marks the collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, following their successful film, Veere Di Wedding. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, The Crew is produced by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Films Communication Network.

