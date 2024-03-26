Crew actress Kareena Kapoor Khan seems excited about the release of her upcoming female-centric money-heist comedy. Bebo recently shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from her makeup room on the film sets. She was seen posing in multiple pictures and finally in one dressed as an 'air hostess' after getting ready in her flight attendant avatar. One of the photos also showed Kareena pouting and posing cutely. Sharing the pics on her Instagram, Kareena wrote, “Crew Flies.” The Crew also stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon alongside Kareena, with Kapil Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is all set to release in theatres on March 29. Check out the pics shared by Kareena below! Crew Stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon Enjoy Pizza Party Sans Tabu (Watch Video).

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

