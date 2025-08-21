Washington DC [US], August 21 (ANI): Actress and filmmaker Karen Gillan has joined the cast of 'Highlander', Amazon MGM's remake of the 1980s cult classic, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Henry Cavill is leading the cast that includes Russell Crowe, Dave Bautista, and Marisa Abela.

The action fantasy is being directed by Chad Stahelski and is slated for a theatrical release. Principal photography is due to begin at the end of September.

The original 'Highlander', released in 1986, starred Christopher Lambert as Connor MacLeod, a Medieval Scottish Highlander who discovers he is an immortal warrior.

In the remake, Cavill is playing MacLeod while Crowe is Ramirez. Bautista is the savage warrior named The Kurgen while Industry actress Marisa Abela also has a leading role, as per the outlet.

Gillan will play Heather, MacLeod's mortal wife and the love of his life.

Michael Finch wrote the script for the remake. Scott Stuber and Nick Nesbitt are producing alongside Neal H. Moritz, Stahelski's 87Eleven Entertainment, Josh Davis of Davis Panzer Productions and Louise Rosner, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actress is best known for playing the cybernetic alien Nebula in Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers series. She can now be seen in Neon's The Life of Chuck, based on the novella by Stephen King. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it was honoured with the People's Choice Award, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

