Actor Karishma Tanna and her beau Varun Bangera have tied the knot on Saturday. For the special occasion, Karishma chose to wear a pink lehenga along with matching jewellery. On the other hand, her husband Varun opted for a white sherwani. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar Are All Set To Get Married on February 21, Confirms Javed Akhtar.

Several pictures and videos from their wedding have been doing the rounds on the internet. In one of the clips, we can see Varun applying sindoor on Karishma's forehead. Choreographer Terence Lewis, who attended the ceremony, took to Instagram and shared a video of the newlyweds. Mouni Roy Looks Breathtakingly Beautiful As Bengali Bride! Check Out The Newly Married Actress’ Photos From Her Wedding Ceremony.

Karishma Tanna and Beau Varun Bangera Gets Hitched

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @karishmatanna.queen.portugal

Scenes From Their Wedding Ceremony!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @karishmatanna.queen.portugal

Newlywed Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chipku Media (@chipkumedia)

"And just like Karishma gets hitched to the man Varun," he captioned the clip.

The intimate wedding was set against the backdrop of the sea and sunset in Mumbai.

