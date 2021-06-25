Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI): Actor Karisma Kapoor, on Friday, turned a year older, and her younger sister and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan did her best to make the former's birthday special.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena posted a video featuring unseen pictures of her with her sister Karisma, who is fondly called Lolo.

Describing Karisma as her second mother, Kareena wrote, "Happy Birthday to the bravest, strongest, and the most precious woman I know... my sister, my best friend, my second mother and the centre of our family... Chinese food tastes even better when we eat it together I love you like no one else... I also do wonder sometimes who the older sister is but that is the best part of having one... My lolo #MyLoloIsTheBestest #HappyBirthdayLolo."

The clip also features cute childhood photographs of the sisters.

A day ago, on the eve of Karisma's 47th birthday, Kareena even hosted a dinner for her.

Kareena shared a picture from the low-key birthday bash, wherein we can see Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Arora, Karisma's daughter Samiera Kapoor marking their presence.

"Happy birthday to the centre of our universe," Kareena, aka Bebo, captioned the post.

Karisma has received birthday wishes from other members of the film industry too.

Veteran Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram Story and uploaded a happy picture of her posing with Karisma.

"Happy birthday to you. Love and blessings," she wrote.

Actor Anushka Sharma posted an adorable photograph of Karisma, writing 'have the best year' on her Instagram Story.

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja showered Karisma with praises.

"Happy happy birthday, my dearest Lolo. Your grace and elegance is unparalleled. Hope you have a great day," Sonam wrote on Instagram Story.

Speaking of Karisma's acting career, she made her debut in Bollywood with 'Prem Qaidi' (1991). She was only a teenager when she stepped into the film industry.

'Raja Hindustani', 'Coolie No 1', 'Dil To Pagal Hai', 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain', and 'Biwi No 1' are some of her remarkable movies. In 2019, she returned to acting with the show 'Mentalhood'. It was her first project after a seven-year-long break.

Celebrating her special day, Karisma also treated her fans with a special post.

"Making my years count, instead of counting the years. #aboutlastnight #familyandfriends #onlylove," she wrote on Instagram, adding a string of pictures of herself posing against red foil curtain at her birthday party. (ANI)

