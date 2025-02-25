Los Angeles (California) [US], February 25 (ANI): Oscar-nominated actor Karla Sofia Gascon has confirmed her attendance at the upcoming Academy Awards on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

According to Deadline, sources close to Gascon who has won an Oscar nomination her role in Jacques Audiard's musical 'Emilia Perez', have confirmed that Netflix will cover her expenses to attend the prestigious ceremony.

Also Read | Oscars 2025: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Lisa Set to Perform; Full List of Presenters for 97th Academy Awards Revealed.

Gascon's invitation to the Oscars had initially seemed uncertain due to recent controversies surrounding offensive social media posts from 2020 and 2021.

The tweets, which included insensitive remarks on various subjects such as Muslims, George Floyd, and the Black Lives Matter movement, led to widespread backlash.

Also Read | 'Chhaava' Box Office Verdict - Hit or Flop: 5 Reasons Why Vicky Kaushal's Historical Drama Has Become 2025's First True Blockbuster.

As a result, Netflix distanced itself from the actress, removing her from the promotional campaign for 'Emilia Perez' and withholding funding for her appearance at awards shows, as per Deadline.

Despite the backlash, Gascon remains the first openly transgender actor to be nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars, a historic achievement.

However, the controversy over her past tweets cast a shadow over her celebration of this groundbreaking nomination.

Following the public outcry, Netflix and the creative team behind Emilia Perez distanced themselves from Gascon, with director Jacques Audiard expressing concern over her "self-destructive" behaviour after the tweets resurfaced.

However, less than two weeks later, Audiard appeared to soften his stance on Gascon, including her in his thank-you speech after winning at the BAFTA Film Awards.

Amidst this, Gascon issued a public apology for her past comments, writing, "I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt. As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain. All my life, I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness."

Since the resurfacing of her tweets, Gascon has refrained from attending several major awards shows, including the Critics Choice Awards, BAFTA Film Awards, and the SAG Awards, where she had been nominated.

The decision to attend the Oscars, however, comes after Netflix confirmed their support for her participation in the ceremony, according to Deadline.

While details regarding Gascon's seating arrangements and whether she will take part in interviews on the red carpet are still being finalized, her attendance at the Oscars is now confirmed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)