Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming musical romantic saga 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' on Sunday, unveiled a new poster and announced the official trailer release date of their film.

Taking to Instagram, actor Kartik Aaryan shared the new poster of the film which he captioned, "Aaj ke baad tu meri rehna #SatyaPremKiKatha Trailer OUT TOMORROW at 11:11 am."

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, the film stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

In the new poster, both actors could be seen looking into each other's eyes.

The official trailer of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be out on June 5.

Soon after the makers unveiled the new poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"The most Awaited love romantic movie of 2023," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Soo soo damnn excited"

"Mere Sattu and Katha," a user wrote.

Recently, the makers of the film unveiled the first track of the film 'Naseeb Se' which received massive responses from the fans.

Composed by Payal Dev, the song is beautifully sung by Payal Dev and Vishal Mishra. The lyrics of the song are given by A.M. Turaz.

The mesmerizing visuals and melody of the song are absolutely captivating. The song beautifully showcased the chemistry of Kartik and Kiara as they bringing the love season back to the theatres after a long time.

The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29. (ANI)

