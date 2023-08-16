Actor Kartik Aaryan, on Wednesday, posted a 'Fanboy moment' from the film Gadar 2. The Satya Prem Ki Katha actor shared a glimpse of the movie where Sunny Deol aka Tara Singh takes out the hand pump and people get scared by it. Calls this scene an 'iconic scene', he wrote, "This iconic scene. Just a fanboy in me screaming n shouting for Tara Singh @iamsunnydeol #Gadar2." Recently, Kartik was spotted at Gaeity Galaxy in a white shirt as he went to watch the film with the audience.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film. Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947. Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

Check Out Kartik Aaryan's IG Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Recently, Kartik won the 'Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema' at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be seen in Kabir Khan’s directorial Chandu Champion. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 14, 2024. Chandu Champion marks Kartik’s first collaboration with director Kabir Khan. He will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta’s upcoming film Captain India and in director Anurag Basu’s next Aashiqui 3.