Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, on Sunday shared an adorable picture with his 'Shehzada' co-actor Kriti Sanon.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared the picture which he captioned, "One with the Reindeer."

In the selfie picture, Kartik and Kriti could be seen sitting on a couch donning casual outfits and Christmas deer hats.

Soon after Kartik shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"You guys look great together," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Shehzada and Shehzadi in one frame."

"Merry Christmas Kartik Claus," a fan wrote.

Kartik and Kriti will be next seen in director Rohit Dhawan's family entertainer film 'Shehzada' which is all set to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023.

'Shehzada' marks Kartik and Kriti's second collaboration after their blockbuster hit film 'Luka Chuppi'.

Recently, on the occasion of the 'Dhamaka' actor's birthday the makers of the film unveiled the teaser of 'Shehzada' which gathered massive responses from the audience.

The 59-second teaser featured the 32-year-old actor, portraying the character of 'Bantu' in the film, thrashing a number of people in an extravagant fashion. It ends with leading lady Kriti winking at him, to which he reacts with a 'wow'.

Apart from this, Kartik will also be seen in the romantic musical saga film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' alongside Kiara Advani.

He also has director Kabir Khan's next untitled film and director Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India'.

Kriti, on the other hand, will be seen in the pan India film 'Adipurush' opposite Prabhas and Sunny Singh.

She also has an action thriller 'Ganpath- Part 1' opposite actor Tiger Shroff. (ANI)

