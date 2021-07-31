Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan will star in an upcoming romantic thriller titled 'Freddy'. The film, set to be directed by Shashanka Ghosh, will go on floors on August 1 in Mumbai this year.

The forthcoming movie will be produced by Ekta Kapoor (Balaji Telefilms) and Jay Shewakramani (Northern Lights Films).

The romantic-triller is said to be packed with unpredictable twists and sharp turns. The characters in the movie are set to take the movie buffs on a dark and chilling roller-coaster ride, where the lines between love and obsession will blur.

Speaking about the movie, an ecstatic Kartik said, "As an actor, I crave to explore different facades of entertainment and with 'Freddy', I'm venturing into an uncharted territory which is both exciting and intriguing in equal measures."

The actor also said that he is looking forward to bringing the romantic thriller to life.

He added, "I look forward to dwell in the world of Freddy and bring alive this dark romantic thriller. It also marks my first collaboration with a visionary like Ekta Kapoor and creatives forces like Jayu and Shahshanka. Couldn't have asked for a better team on this new journey."

Shashanka, who has helmed films like 'Khoobsurat' and 'Veere Di Wedding', also spoke about the upcoming project and said it is going to be one of the "best thrilling cinematic experiences" for the viewers.

The director said, "As a filmmaker, there is a lot to play with the genre, like a thriller. I am more than excited to work with an incredible team on a project as inspiring as Freddy. I am sure that the film is going to be one of the best thrilling cinematic experiences for the audience across the nation."

Ekta, who is known for genre-bending content, is thrilled to have Kartik on board. She said, "I'm thrilled to have Kartik on board. His choices of subject have always been unique and this one is no different. I'm excited to take the audience into this dark, delicious world. Collaborating with Jayu makes it even more special!"

Jay also spoke about the upcoming project and said, "It is the first time I am collaborating with Ekta and Kartik on a film and for it to be on a script like this, makes it all the more exciting! Freddy is a script we worked on incessantly and we can't wait for Shashanka to bring to life these crazy characters."

'Freddy' marks Ekta and Shashanka second film after the hit flick 'Veere Di Wedding', which had released in 2018.

Apart from 'Freddy', Kartik has Ram Madhvani's 'Dhamaka', Anees Bazmee's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', and Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India'. Kartik will also be seen in Sameer Vidwans' directorial venture, which was earlier titled 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha'. (ANI)

