Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 8 (ANI): People participated in large numbers in the 2026 edition of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) 10K Run held in Noida on Sunday.

The event was organised as a commemorative activity marking the 50th Raising Day of the Indian Coast Guard.

Participants from different age groups took part in the run, which aimed to promote fitness, community participation and awareness about the role of the Indian Coast Guard in safeguarding the country's maritime interests.

The Indian Coast Guard celebrated its 50th Raising Day earlier this year on February 1. The milestone marks five decades of the maritime security force's service in protecting India's coastline, conducting search and rescue operations and ensuring maritime safety.

Meanwhile, in another fitness-focused event held on Sunday, the Zydus Pinkathon Delhi 2026 was organised in the national capital on the occasion of International Women's Day. The event, which celebrates women's health and fitness, was flagged off by Delhi Minister Ashish Sood.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that more than 10,000 women participated in the event, calling the initiative inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India movement.

"Women should take out time for themselves and run for their good health. More than 10,000 women are participating in the Pinkathon today. This is very inspiring. The government, led by PM Modi, is promoting fitness," he told ANI.

The Fit India Carnival returns after the success of its inaugural edition last year, bringing together fitness enthusiasts, sportspersons, celebrities and citizens for an immersive festival celebrating active lifestyles. It was inaugurated by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya at the JLN Stadium last year. The carnival will showcase a wide spectrum of fitness activities, wellness workshops, sports demonstrations, interactive sessions and community participation aimed at encouraging people to make fitness an integral part of their daily lives.

With its mix of sport, entertainment, wellness and public participation, the second edition of the Fit India Carnival promises to transform the capital into a dynamic hub of fitness over the next three days, celebrating the idea that a healthier India begins with active citizens.

Launched on August 29, 2019, the Fit India Movement seeks to bring about behavioural change by encouraging citizens to incorporate physical activity and fitness into their daily routines. Initiatives such as Sundays on Cycle have played a key role in expanding the movement into a nationwide community-driven effort, bringing together people from diverse backgrounds in a shared commitment to health and sustainability. (ANI)

