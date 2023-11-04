Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 (ANI): As actor Tabu turned a year older today, the wishes came pouring in, but the special wish from her 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' co-star is finally here.

Actor Kartik Aaryan shared a throwback picture to wish the actor.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik posted a selfie featuring himself and Tabu.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Happy Birthday to 'The Artist' @tabutiful. Keep Inspiring.Lots and lots of love [?]"

Kartik is dressed in a denim jacket that he teamed up with black t-shirt and denim, while Tabu is seen wearing a black outfit.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' starred Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani in the lead roles and received massive responses from the audience.

The comedy horror film revolves around 2 strangers, Reet as Kiara Advani and Ruhan as Kartik Aaryna who were destined to cross their paths. Their journey leads to an abandoned mansion to free a spirit trapped for 18 years.

A standalone sequel titled 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is helmed by Anees Bazmee and was a massive hit and its soundtrack is still unforgettable for the fans.

Meanwhile, Tabu will also be seen in 'The Crew' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh.It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry.

'The Crew' is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024.

Kartik, on the other hand, he is gearing up for his upcoming action film 'Chandu Champion'.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up.

Kartik will portray the character of lead Chandu.Apart from that, he will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta's upcoming film 'Captain India', in director Anurag Basu's next 'Aashiqui 3' and in the horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. (ANI)

