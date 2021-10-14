Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan's latest Instagram post is proof of the fact that he is a big-time foodie.

On Thursday, Kartik took to the social media application and posted a fan-made video that showed him gorging on different dishes on different occasions.

"Itna khaata hu kya ," he captioned the clip.

Kartik's video has left everyone in splits.

"Hahahhahahahahaha u make it look so Yummilicious feeling hungry," an Instagram user commented.

"Hahahahha you eat a lot," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik has a lot of films in his kitty. He is a part of 'Freddy', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Captain India', and 'Dhamaka'. (ANI)

