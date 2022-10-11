New Delhi, October 11: Karwa Chauth is just around the corner, and on occasion, like every year, Hindu women are going to fast throughout the day for the good health and longevity of their husbands. It is a festival celebrated annually by married women and is sometimes referred to as Karak Chaturthi.

Karwa Chauth takes place on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in Kartik month. Hindu married ladies observe the Karwa Chauth fast during the festival, fasting from sunrise until moonrise while making special prayers to Goddess Parvati. The women observe the Karva Chauth vrat, which is a nirjala (without food or water). Only after the moonrise, gazing into their husbands' eyes and offering a specific prayer to the moon, can women break their fast (vrat). Karwa Chauth 2022 Fasting Dos and Don’ts: From Eating Healthy Sargi to Avoiding Tea-Coffee, Follow These 10 Pro Fasting Tips.

Karwa Chauth 2022 Timings:

Start date and time: According to Drik Panchang, Karwa Chauth 2022 will begin on Thursday. The tithi will begin sharply at 1:59 am.

End date and time: Karwa Chauth will end on Friday. The tithi will end at 3:08 am.

Upvasa time: The Karva Chauth upvasa time will begin at 6:20 am and will end at 8:09 pm.

Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat: The puja muhurat will begin at 5:54 pm and end at 7:08 pm.

Items required for performing the Karwa Chauth Puja:

Items that are going to be required for performing the Puja are - Water, Milk, Kumkum, Honey, Chandan, Sugar, Curd, Incense sticks, Camphor, Karwa, Kalawa, Matthi, Roli and an oil lamp.

