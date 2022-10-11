New Delhi, October 11: Karwa Chauth falls on October 13, and on the occasion, like every year, Hindu women are going to fast throughout the day for the good health and longevity of their husbands. Before starting their fast, women eat from their 'sargi'. After the moonrise, they break their fast gazing into their husbands' eyes and offering a special prayer to the moon.

Well, it is not easy to go through the day without a drop of water, and hence, we've compiled a list of fasting tips that are going to make it a bit easier for you. Karwa Chauth 2022 Sargi Thali Items: List of Food Items You Can Eat for Observing the Nirjala Karva Chauth Vrat Properly.

1. Try eating as much protein as possible before you start your fast. Protein takes longer to break down and digest, and hence it keeps you full for longer.

2. Avoid sugar-loaded items before starting your fast as it will make you hungry again sooner.

3. Dry fruits are a good nutrient-loaded option to have before you start fasting as they promote energy storage in your body throughout the day.

4. Hydrate well. You should focus on drinking at least 2-3 glasses of water before you begin fasting as it will keep your thirst satiated for quite some time. Also, you need hydration to get through the day.

5. Avoid fried items as they make you a bit lethargic and lower your energy levels.

Karwa Chauth 2022: Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Rituals & Customs Of The Fasting Festival

6. After you break the fast, try to have a good balance of protein and carbohydrates. A combination of both will infuse a good amount of energy in you.

7. Don't have tea or coffee directly as it may cause acidity

8. Keep taking rest throughout the day as your energy levels will be low. You may also experience headaches due to a drop in insulin levels as a result of fasting. So, don't tire your body.

9. Drink at least a full glass of water or maybe even lemonade to hydrate yourself instantly as you break the fast.

10. Try taking a soothing, calming tea like green tea or chamomile tea later at night to give your body the much-needed dose of antioxidants.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)