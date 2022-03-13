New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's movie 'The Kashmir Files' starring National Award winners Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty has witnessed an uprise in its second-day box office collection.

The film that revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, has earned Rs 8.50 crores on March 12.

'Kashmir Files' was released on March 11 and had earned Rs 3.55 crores on its first day. So, the total box office collection till now is Rs 12.05 crores.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the digits on his official Twitter handle.

"#TheKashmirFiles is SENSATIONAL, biz more than doubles on Day 2... Registers 139.44 per cent growth, HIGHEST EVER GROWTH [Day 2] *since 2020*... East, West, North, South, #BO is on ... This film is UNSTOPPABLE... Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr. Total: Rs 12.05 cr. #India biz... FANTASTIC!" he tweeted.

Apart from Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty, 'Kashmir Files' also stars Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has declared that 'The Kashmir Files' will be tax-free in the state.

An official notification issued by the Excise and Taxation Department on Friday stated that the order will remain in force for six months from today. (ANI)

