Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): Katrina Kaif has extended heartfelt wishes to newlywed couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on social media.

Ranbir, 39 and Alia, 29, tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at Ranbir's Bandra house Vastu, on Thursday.

After exchanging the nuptials, Alia shared the official wedding pictures with Ranbir on her Instagram handle.

"Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia," she wrote with the pictures.

The post received more than five million likes within a few hours of being shared, with many celebrities and fans chiming into the comments section congratulating the duo for their big day.

Among the stars was also Ranbir's ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif, who extended her heartfelt wishes to the duo by writing, "Congratulations to both of u. All the love and happiness."

Katrina, who married Vicky Kaushal last December, shares a good friendship bond with Alia and the two will soon begin working on their upcoming film 'Jee Le Zaraa' which will also star Priyanka Chopra in the lead role. (ANI)

