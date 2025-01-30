Washington [US], January 30 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Katy Perry revealed the one change she will implement during her upcoming Lifetimes Tour because of her 4-year-old daughter Daisy.

"She'll be there for part of it, but I think what I'm really going to implement is an earlier time show," said Perry. "Now that I understand it -- all the dynamics and all of the different variables and layers of bringing your kids out to the show," reported People.

Also Read | 'I Always Apologise Profusely': 'Suits' Star Gabriel Macht Feels Sorry for Fans Who Chose Law School After Watching the Popular Legal Drama.

"Sometimes those shows are on weekdays, and they go to school the next day, and they probably will have some sugar at the show, and they'll be with their friends, and everybody will be super excited, so it's going to be an 8:30 show," she added.

When it comes to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's household, their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, is in charge, as per the outlet.

Also Read | January 31 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 31.

Perry shared that before becoming a mom, her "vibe" was typically to start shows at 9:00 or 9:15 p.m., but she now understands that it takes time to put a child to sleep during bedtime.

When asked if Daisy will make any onstage appearances during the tour, Perry responded no, but added that her daughter is "very extroverted."

"She's not shy and she loves to sing," said Perry. "I literally was checking my phone five minutes ago and she has a ukulele in her hands. So she loves music and she loves what mommy does and daddy does and she loves seeing us happy," as per the outlet.

The musician will be going on tour in support of her latest studio album, 143, released in September 2024.

The U.S. Lifetimes Tour leg kicks off May 7 at the Toyota Center in Houston and will take Perry across many major U.S. cities, including Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Las Vegas, Philadelphia and Miami, reported People. (ANI)

"

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)