Gabriel Macht, best known for his charismatic portrayal of Harvey Specter in Suits, recently admitted that he doesn’t feel good when fans tell him they decided to go to law school after watching the show. The 53-year-old actor revealed that he had met people who pursued a law degree inspired by his popular character. He has even formally apologised to such fans. Gabriel Macht Birthday Special: 10 Fantastic Quotes by the Actor as Harvey Specter From Suits That Will Definitely Inspire You!.

Gabriel Macht Apologises to Fans Who Took Up Law After Watching ‘Suits’

In a recent interview with People magazine, Gabriel Macht said, "There are so many kids that have gone to law school because of the show because they think it's fast-moving, there's family, there's loyalties, it's cool, it's slick. People are witty. There is a lot of drama, all kinds of stuff. No matter how flattered he feels by the show's influence, he has just one thing to say when something like this happens. "When people come up to me and they're like. 'I went to law school because of you,' I always apologise profusely," he said.

Gabriel Macht in ‘Suits’:

Beyond its influence on career choices, Suits has also amassed a huge fanbase, Expressing gratitude to viewers who have followed the legal drama throughout the nine-season, Macht said, "The thing about this show is its commitment. People have watched 134 episodes, which is nine seasons. They've watched it multiple times. And so for me, that is fanatical a little bit." Suits LA: Arrow Actor Stephen Amell to Headline NBC's Suits Spinoff as Ted Black.

Fans of the Suits can rejoice as Suits: LA, the highly anticipated spin-off series of the popular legal drama, is scheduled to premiere on NBC on February 23, 2025.

