Washington [US], June 17 (ANI): Supermodel Kendall Jenner and rapper Bad Bunny were spotted together in California on Thursday, People reported.

Jenner beamed as she and Bad Bunny strolled down the sidewalk together, dressed in a white cropped tank top and matching high-waisted jeans cinched with a thin burgundy belt. A pair of white Adidas trainers, oval-framed sunglasses and a bright red tote bag completed the model's fashionable ensemble, according to People.

Bad Bunny also opted for a monochrome look, wearing a matching light brown hooded jumper and trousers, as well as a pair of black trainers. He added a pop of colour to his ensemble by wearing a bright green baseball cap backwards.

The couple's most recent outing follows their earlier this month appearance at a brunch in Beverly Hills while dressed in coordinating earth-toned outfits.

While neither has addressed their relationship publicly, a source told PEOPLE exclusively in May that the 818 Tequila founder and musician were getting more serious.

"They are very cute together. Kendall is happy. He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill.", the source said of The Kardashians star.

According to the insider, "It was a slow start, but they spend almost every day together now."

"He spends time with her friends, and she spends time with his. It's more of a relationship now," said the insider, adding, "Kendall doesn't see anyone else. She has a thing for him."

Jenner and Bad Bunny sparked dating rumours when they were seen leaving the same Los Angeles restaurant in February.

According to TMZ, the couple was on a double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber. (ANI)

