Los Angeles, Jan 27 (PTI) Hollywood star Kevin Hart has joined Oscar winner Cate Blanchett in the film adaptation of popular video game "Borderlands".

The project has been set up at Lionsgate with Eli Roth of "Death Wish" fame on board as the director, according to Variety.

The 2009 action role-playing first-person shooter game is about a group of four "Vault Hunters", who travel to the distant planet Pandora to hunt down an alien vault, rumoured to contain advanced alien technology.

They find themselves battling the local wildlife and bandit population, but ultimately attempting to stop the head of a private corporation army from reaching the vault first.

Hart, known for starring in "Jumanji" series and "The Upside", will essay the role of Roland, a skilled ex-soldier-turned-mercenary.

“I'm thrilled to be working with Kevin. 'Borderlands' is a different kind of role for him, and we are excited to thrill audiences with a side of Kevin they've never seen before. He's going to be an amazing Roland," Roth said.

The project will be produced by Avi Arad and Ari Arad are producing the project through their Arad Productions. Erik Feig will produce for Picturestart.

Hart last appeared on the big screen in 2019's "Jumanji: The Next Level" and will next feature in action-comedy "Man From Toronto" and "Fatherhood".

