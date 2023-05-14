Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 (ANI): On the occasion of Mother's Day, social media platforms are flooded with glimpses of celeb-mom pictures. Power couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra also participated as they posted wishes on their social media accounts on Mother's Day.

The 'Shershah' actors took to their Instagram stories and shared throwback pictures from their marriage.

Kiara Advani has shared a string of pictures on her Instagram story.

The first throwback picture, featuring her husband Sidharth, her mother and her mother-in-law is from her haldi ceremony. All three smiled wide for the camera.Adding a beautiful caption to the very first picture, she wrote, "Happy Mother's Day. Today and Everyday."

In the second picture, she and her mother are hugging each other. She wrote, "My everything."

She posted another picture with her mother-in-law and captioned it, "Grateful for her." Both looked adorable in this old photo, stealing everybody's heart.

On the other hand, Sidharth shared Kiara's first story and captioned it, "#happymothersday."

Kiara tied the knot with Sidharth on 7 February 2023, in an intimate wedding ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. (ANI)

