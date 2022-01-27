Washington [US], January 27 (ANI): Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were among the guests invited to a dinner party at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' home in Los Angeles.

As per People magazine, Davidson and Kardashian were spotted at the dinner party on Tuesday night.

The SKIMS mogul and the 'Saturday Night Live' star rode together in Kardashian's car and stayed at the billionaire's estate for hours before being spotted arriving at Davidson's Beverly Hills hotel.

Kardashian's dinner with Bezos comes after the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum had a coffee date with Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton at the Hot & Cool Cafe in Canoga Park on Monday.

People magazine confirmed earlier this week that the meeting was tied to Hillary and Chelsea's upcoming Apple TV+ series. According to Deadline, the show is titled 'Gutsy Women' and inspired by their bestselling novel 'The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience'. The docuseries will feature a diverse cast of trailblazing women.

Dinner at Bezos' home is the latest of a string of outings for Kardashian and Davidson. Earlier this month, the couple was spotted holding hands after grabbing a pizza at Jon & Vinny's in Los Angeles.

They also picked up ice cream from a nearby drugstore to complete the casual night out. Kardashian wore tight leather pants and a sweatshirt for the occasion, while Davidson was dressed in a T-shirt and hoodie.

The pair first sparked romance rumours in October 2021, when they were seen holding hands while riding a roller coaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California.

An insider also told People magazine earlier that Davidson entering Kardashian's life has been a refreshing welcome after her split from rapper Kanye West, with whom she shares four kids: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. (ANI)

