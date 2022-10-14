Washington [US], October 14 (ANI): American media personality Kim Kardashian recently revealed some intimate details of her sex life with her ex Pete Davidson to her grandmother, Mary Jo 'MJ' Campbell.

According to Fox News, Kim got into the details with her grandmother during the latest episode of 'The Kardashians'.

Also Read | House Of The Dragon: Paddy Considine Talks About King Viserys as He Moves on From the On-Screen Character.

Even though Kim and Pete broke up over the summer, she is still dating Davidson in the newest season of her reality show.

Without holding back on sharing sex details with her extended family, Kim said, "Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend and we were sitting in front of the fireplace just talking for hours and I was like, 'My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,'" reported Fox News.

Also Read | Karva Chauth 2022: Anita Hassanandani Kisses Hubby Rohit Reddy and Shares Boomerang Clip of It on the Festive Occasion (Watch Video).

"And so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honour of you," Kardashian shared with Campbell. After realizing she had just shared very private details to her family and the cameras, Kardashian said, "I know that's really creepy." However, Campbell pointedly asked, "Not in the lobby?"

Kardashian clarified that she and Davidson did not get down to business in the lobby.

In the same episode, Kim had Davidson on the phone for her family to speak with as he was relaying his excitement for travelling to space.

As per Fox News, while the former 'Saturday Night Live' star was supposed to jet out on Jeff Bezos' rocket, he ended up not going. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)