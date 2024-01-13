Despite a glittering guest list and joyous celebration, Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan's ex-wife, did not attend Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare wedding reception at NMACC in Mumbai, prompting questions and speculation. Speaking to the paparazzi, Aamir clarified Kiran's absence, attributing it to health concerns. "Kiran ji ki tabiyat theek nahi hai (Kiran is not feeling well)," he said, without elaborating further. Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding Reception: Sachin Tendulkar, Imran Khan, Anil Kapoor and Other Stars Arrive in Style for the Celebrations in Mumbai (Watch Videos).

Aamir Khan on Kiran Rao's Absence From Ira Khan's Reception:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)