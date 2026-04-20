Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): Cricketer KL Rahul has offered a glimpse into his intimate birthday celebrations, accompanied by his wife, actor Athiya Shetty.

Taking to his Instagram, KL Rahul shared pictures from what appeared to be a restaurant, cutting his birthday cake.

Also Read | Justin Bieber Brings Out Billie Eilish, SZA and Sexyy Red in Star-Studded Coachella 2026 Performance.

Athiya could be seen cosying up beside her husband, offering an adorable glimpse of their bond.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DXUUvi6jA3J/

Also Read | Urvashi Dholakia Slammed for Dragging 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Producer Asit Kumar Modi Into Night Construction Row in Her Neighbourhood.

"Thank you everyone for the love. Grateful for everything," the cricketer wrote.

Earlier on Saturday, Athiya Shetty marked her husband, KL Rahul's 34th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post, offering fans a rare glimpse into their personal life through a series of intimate and previously unseen photographs.

In her post, Athiya referred to Rahul as "my person" and expressed her affection with the caption, "Happy birthday my person, love you so much."

The carousel of images traced their journey together, featuring moments from their wedding, holidays, and their new phase as parents. Among the highlights was a tender photograph from their wedding ceremony, showing Athiya embracing Rahul.

Another black-and-white image, seemingly from a holiday, captured a quieter, candid moment between the couple.

One of the most touching slides featured Rahul's hand placed beside their daughter's tiny feet.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DXQsMwKAUrg/

Meanwhile, KL Rahul continued his fine run against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) with a match-winning half-century against the defending champions at Bengaluru on Saturday.

Rahul smashed 57 in 34 balls, with six fours and two sixes, with a strike rate of 167.65.

The Bengaluru-born batter holds an incredible record against RCB, scoring 839 runs in 18 innings at an average of 69.91 and a strike rate of 145.65, with a century and five fifties and a best score of 132*.

His batting average against RCB is the best by a batter against an opposition in IPL history (among players with a maximum of 500 runs), next to his own average of 65.1 against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI), against whom he has made 977 runs.

In five innings, this tournament, KL has scored 168 runs at an average of 33.60 and a strike rate of 168.00, with two fifties and a best score of 92. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)