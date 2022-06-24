Washington [US], June 24 (ANI): US TV reality star, Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she used to 'starve her fever' while battling with the Covid-19 virus and shared some 'helpful things' to deal with the infection.

The Kardashian, who contracted the Covid-19 virus for the second time last week, shared some tips with her fans on her lifestyle blog Poosh related to the virus, to help them deal with the infection, reported Page Six.

"She wanted to share the most helpful things she has learned this time around. From the thermometer she is 'obsessed' with to being vocal when feeling scared," read the post on Poosh.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star revealed that she liked to 'starve her fever' which she learnt from her grandmother. 'Starving a fever' refers to fasting which is supposed to be a great remedy for curing fever.

"I like to starve my fever like my grandma always taught me," explained Kourtney. Amongst 'Kourt's COVID tips', she advised people to remain 'hydrated', take their vitamins, and 'reach out to doctors' if they contracted the virus, reported Page Six.

"Don't be afraid to reach out to doctors you trust or have a relationship with--they're usually happy to help," said the Kardashian on her lifestyle blog.

In addition, Kourtney reccommended that applying peppermint oil at the base of one's skull 'feels good and tingly', providing 'relief' in releasing congestion.

"It feels so good and tingly and gives the best relief," shared Kourtney.

As far as touchless thermometres were concerned, the reality star felt that the device seemed to be useful when one is 'unable to move', reported Page Six.

"I used it for my day there, and then I didn't feel complete without it at home. It doesn't have to go in your ear or touch you and always seemed to be accurate for me... It felt really easy to check when you're unable to move," revealed Kourtney.

According to Page Six, Kourtney has fully 'recovered' from the virus.

Meanwhile, Kourtney wed 'Blink-182' drummer Travis Baker on May 15 this year in a lavish wedding ceremony at a castle in Italy. (ANI)

