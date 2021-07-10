Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): Kriti Sanon's upcoming film 'Mimi' is set to arrive on July 30. The movie, which also features Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar, will release on Netflix and Jio Cinema.

Kriti took to Instagram to announce the release date and share a new poster of the film. Besides Kriti, the poster also features Pankaj and Sai.

She wrote in the caption, "This July, the unexpected offer will change her LIFE! Delivering the #MimiTrailer in 3 days, #Tuesday! #NothingLikeWhatYoureExpecting!#Mimi releasing on 30th July on @officialjiocinema & @netflix_in."

The actor also shared another poster featuring her with a caption that read, "This July, the happiest movie will make you cry! Delivering a glimpse of her story in 3 days, #Tuesday! Stay tuned for #MimiTrailer. #NothingLikeWhatYoureExpecting #Mimi releasing on 30th July on @officialjiocinema & @netflix_in."

Directed by Laxman Utekar, 'Mimi' is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film 'Mala Aai Vhhaychy!' (2011). It is produced by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

In the movie, Kriti will be seen essaying the role of a young surrogate mother. For her role, Kriti had to put on 15 kilos. Actors Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak are also a part of the film.

Laxman Utekar has written the movie's story and screenplay along with Rohan Shankar, who has also penned the dialogues.

'Mimi' marks the reunion of several people involved in the film. It brings back together Kriti, Pankaj, director Laxman Utekar and producer Dinesh Vijan after their hit romantic-comedy 'Luka Chuppi'. The film also reunites Kriti and Pankaj after 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'.

'Mimi' is the latest movie in the long list of collaborations between Dinesh and Kriti that includes 'Raabta', 'Luka Chuppi' and 'Arjun Patiala'. Kriti also made a special appearance in Dinesh's successful 2019 horror-comedy 'Stree'.

Apart from 'Mimi', Kriti has an interesting lineup of movies in her kitty including 'Bhediya', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Adipurush' and 'Ganapath'. (ANI)

