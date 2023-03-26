Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26 (ANI): Actor Kunal Kemmu shared a gratitude note for the overwhelming response of the audience to his latest releases 'Kanjoos Makhichoos' and 'Pop Kaun'.

Taking to Instagram, Kunal shared a smiling picture of himself and making a heart with his fingers.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Thank you for all the love and warmth that you guys have sent my way.. #popkaun and #kanjoosmakkhichoos have successfully delivered happiness as plannedIt fills my heart with immense joy to see your lovely message and videos. The smile on my face and the love in my heart is thanks to you.. Big hug to all of you."

'Kanjoos Makhichoos' is the story of Jamnaprasad Pandey (Kunal Khemu) who is infamous in the entire town of Deoria, Uttar Pradesh as a miser. His parents, Gangaprasad Pandey (Piyush Mishra) and Saraswati Pandey (Alka Amin), wife Madhuri (Shweta Tripathi) and son Krish, are fed up with Jamna's penny-pinching habits.

Right from allocating one bucket per person for bathing to using one agarbatti throughout the month, Jamnaprasad never spares a single rupee unnecessarily. However, little does the family know that Jamna has been saving up to fulfill his father's longstanding wish of going on a char-dhaam yatra.

'Kanjoos Makhichoos' is streaming on Zee5 from March 24.

The film is written and directed by Vipul Mehta. Piyush Mishra, Alka Amin, Rajiv Gupta and the late Raju Srivastav are also a part of the film.

Talking about the comedy show 'Pop Kaun', helmed by Farhad Samji, the comedy show stars Kunal Kemmu, Satish Kaushiik, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Chunky Panday, Saurabh Shukla, Nupur Sanon and Jamie Lever in the lead roles and is streaming on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from March 17, 2023.

Meanwhile, Kunal will be soon making his directorial debut with the upcoming film 'Madgaon Express'. (ANI)

