California [US], December 12 (ANI): American television personality Kylie Jenner took the world of Instagram by a storm on Saturday (local time) with a picture of herself flaunting her red hair.

The 23-year-old actor who is currently relishing her family time amid Christmas week in Los Angeles, took to Instagram to flaunt her flawless curves and red hair.

In the picture, the mom of one is seen donning a body-fit mustard tube dress which she paired with matching lace-up high heels. She looked stunning in an effortlessly tied up sleek ponytail which showed her long red hair. To accessorise her sun-soaked look Kylie sported a 'Dior'metallic necklace with the elegant alloy bangle bracelet.

The star who is infamous for playing around with her hair colour is seen sporting a perfect glossy lipstick and minimal makeup. Kylie wrote, "found out redheads have a lot of fun," in the caption.

Celebrity followers Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian with more than 7 million fans liked the post within an hour of being posted. (ANI)

