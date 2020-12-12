Superstar, Megastar, Thalaivar Rajinikanth celebrated his 70th birthday on December 12, 2020. However, more than Rajinikanth, it was his fans worldwide who celebrated Rajini Sir's fans with pomp and show. From the actor's fans to politicians to his media counter parts, everyone took to social media to bestown wishes upon the tamil superstar. Rajinikanth Turns 70, PM Narendra Modi Wishes the Superstar on His Birthday, Prays for His Good Health and Long Life.

And acknowledging the wishes, the actor took to Twitter to thank every single person who wished him. Rajini Sir also thanked his fans worldwide for making his birthday a big deal and celebrating it with lots of joy.

Check Out His Post Below:

Rajinikanth, in his post, thanked EPS,OPS,Stalin,Central government and state government friends, well wishers, directors, media friends and all of his friends worldwide who are celebrating his birthday all around the world! Well, you are immensely loved by the entire world, Rajinikanth. May you continue to have many more such celebrated birthdays!

