Entertainment News | Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars Win Best Pop Duo/group Performance at the 2025 Grammys

Los Angeles (California) [US], February 3 (ANI): Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars added two more Grammy Awards to their collection on Sunday night when they won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit song "Die With a Smile," Billboard reported

The duo celebrated their win over tough competitors, including Beyonce and Post Malone, Gracie Abrams and Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande with Brandy and Monica, and Billie Eilish with Charli XCX.

Mars, in his winning speech, expressed his joy and said, "Gaga, I'm so honored to be a part of this song with you. I'm so honored to have a small part in your giant musical legacy, and I truly believe that God gave us this song to sing together, so thank you so much."

Calling Mars a "beautiful human being and musician for the ages," Gaga also shared an inspiring message for the LGBTQ+ community.

"It is a privilege to be a songwriter, a producer, and a musician. It's such an honor to sing for all of you. And I just want to say tonight that trans people are not invisible. Trans people deserve love. The queer community deserves to be lifted up. Music is love. Thank you," Gaga said.

Earlier in the night, the two performed the classic "California Dreamin'" by The Mamas and the Papas to honor the victims of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. Gaga also premiered her new song and video "Abracadabra" from her upcoming album Mayhem during a commercial break.

Shakira received the award for Best Latin Pop Album for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran from Jennifer Lopez. The Colombian singer dedicated the honor to the immigrant community in the country. Rising hip-hop star Doechii won her first-ever Grammy Award, taking home Best Rap Album for her mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal. Earlier, Sabrina Carpenter won her first-ever Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n' Sweet on Sunday (Monday morning in India). Chappell Roan, on the other hand, took home the Best New Artist award.

Beyonce made history by becoming the first Black woman in half a century to win a Grammy in the country music category. (ANI)

