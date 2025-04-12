Los Angeles [US], April 12 (ANI): Pop icon Lady Gaga on Friday evening delivered a stellar performance at Coachella 2025.

She opened the gig with "Bloody Mary" from her 2011 album Born This Way. The song was followed by hits, including "Abracadabra," "Judas" and "Poker Face," People reported.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on April 13: Brigitte Macron, Satish Kaushik, Mohammad Amir and Carles Puyol - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on April 13.

Among the Easter eggs in her 20-song set list was a homage to her music video for "Paparazzi." While performing the 2009 hit, Gaga opted to wear metal armour, referencing scenes from the music video.

Gaga later sang "Disease" from her 2025 album Mayhem. During that performance, she lay beside a skeleton to recreate a scene from her "Bad Romance" music video. The same white crown worn for the video could be seen in a chessboard dance battle toward the end of the show.

Also Read | Adolescence - Netflix Show: A Societal Wake-Up Call for Both Parents and Teenagers.

Gaga's headlining gig marked her return to the music festival for the first time since she stepped in for a pregnant-with-twins Beyonce last minute in 2017.

After the lineup for the festival was unveiled in November 2024, Gaga detailed her excitement in an Instagram post.

"I have long dreamed of throwing a massive night of chaos in the desert," the songstress wrote.

She added, "I've had a vision I've never been able to fully realize at Coachella for reasons beyond our control but I wanted to come through for music fans. I have been wanting to go back and to do it right, and I am."

Gaga concluded, "I'm headlining and starting the weekend off at Coachella. Can't wait to hear you all singalong and dance dance DANCE till we drop." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)